Raytheon (RTN) Shares Sold by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Raytheon by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,079,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,514,000 after acquiring an additional 50,249 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Raytheon by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 804,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $146,435,000 after purchasing an additional 338,493 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 52,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Raytheon by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 21,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Raytheon from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group cut Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.69.

Shares of RTN stock opened at $177.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $144.27 and a 1 year high of $214.76.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.9425 dividend. This is a positive change from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

In related news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $271,643.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,548.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Wood sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total value of $75,826.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,840.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,062 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,079 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

