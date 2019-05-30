Redpoint Bio (RPBC) vs. Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) Head-To-Head Review

Redpoint Bio (OTCMKTS:RPBC) and Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Redpoint Bio and Sorrento Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redpoint Bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sorrento Therapeutics $21.19 million 17.06 -$203.54 million N/A N/A

Redpoint Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sorrento Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Redpoint Bio and Sorrento Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redpoint Bio N/A N/A N/A Sorrento Therapeutics -1,322.63% -159.01% -56.54%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.7% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Redpoint Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Redpoint Bio and Sorrento Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redpoint Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A Sorrento Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sorrento Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 600.56%. Given Sorrento Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sorrento Therapeutics is more favorable than Redpoint Bio.

Redpoint Bio Company Profile

Redpoint Bio Corporation, a development stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of healthier foods and new approaches for the treatment of diabetes and obesity by understanding the biology of taste and its relationship to metabolism, satiety, and diabetes. It enters into a license and commercialization agreement with International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. for the development, manufacture, use, and commercialization of RP44, which is a component of the stevia plant that works as a sweetness enhancer amplifying the existing sugary sweetness in a food or beverage. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia. The company also develops CD38 Directed chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T) for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for amyloidosis and graft-versus-host diseases; carcinoembryonic antigen CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of liver metastases of pancreatic cancer; and various human antibodies. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

