Reliant Investment Management LLC Buys 310 Shares of Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 3.1% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Broadcom by 555.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $310.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Broadcom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.03.

AVGO stock opened at $254.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $197.46 and a 12 month high of $323.20. The company has a market capitalization of $100.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $1.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.12 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $6,301,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 9,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total transaction of $2,761,026.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,824 shares of company stock valued at $26,390,919 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

