Repligen Co. (RGEN) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Repligen were worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGEN. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 675.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 485.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $760,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,434,934.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn L. Md Cooper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,902 shares of company stock worth $2,627,287 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN opened at $71.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $42.80 and a 12-month high of $71.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 97.32, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $60.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

