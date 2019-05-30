Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 30th (AAPL, ATRA, BNS, CLDR, CPRI, DMRC, DSGX, EPD, FIZZ, GIS)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, May 30th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $231.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Apple Inc alerts:

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA). They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its average rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) had its price target trimmed by Nomura from $20.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a $67.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $76.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. B. Riley currently has $57.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD). Johnson Rice issued a buy rating on the stock.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $36.00 to $45.00. Guggenheim currently has a sell rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its strong-buy rating reissued by analysts at Zacks Investment Research.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $133.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $127.00.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its positive rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $130.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $123.00.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $33.00.

Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP). Johnson Rice issued an accumulate rating on the stock.

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR). Roth Capital issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $325.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target trimmed by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $280.00 to $265.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Principia Biopharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It offers reversible covalent small molecule drugs for the treatment of cancers. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRN1008, PRN1371 and PRN2246 which are in clinical stage. Principia Biopharma Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC. is a bio-therapeutics company dedicated to the commercialization of non-personalized (allogeneic) cell therapy products for the treatment of several severe degenerative, ischemic and autoimmune disorders. The Company is developing a pipeline of products, stored ready-to-use, that are derived from the human placenta, a non-controversial source, and not from embryonic stem cells. “

Paypoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PayPoint Plc provides cash, card and contactless payments to utility companies, retailers, transport firms, mobile phone providers and government. The services provided by the company include PayPoint One, ATM’s, CollectPlus, SIMs and Western Union. PayPoint Plc is headquartered in Hertz, United Kingdom. “

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Qutoutiao Inc. is a mobile content aggregator primarily in China. The Company believes that it represents a new generation of technology-driven content platforms and its technology brings relevant information and entertainment to users, stimulates users’ desire to read and ultimately improves the knowledge exchange in society. Qutoutiao Inc. is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company with the principal business to serve as the holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiaries, including Royal Business Bank and RBB Asset Management Company. The Bank offers personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services, as well as deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management and other related services. It operates primarily in Los Angeles, San Gabriel, Torrance, Rowland Heights, Westlake Village, Oxnard, Monterey Park, Diamond Bar, Cerritos, West LA, Arcadia, Silverlake, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. RBB Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “R1 RCM Inc. offers financial services for the health care industries. The Company provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services, as well as transforms and manages the commercial infrastructure of health care organizations. R1 RCM Inc., formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $68.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rio Tinto PLC is an international mining company. The Company has interests in mining for aluminum, borax, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, lead, silver, tin, uranium, zinc, titanium, dioxide feedstock, diamonds, talc and zircon. RTZ’s various mining operations are located in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Europe and Canada. “

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Riot Blockchain, Inc. leverages its expertise and network to build and support blockchain technology companies. It is establishing an Advisory Board with technical experience intending to become a leading authority and supporter of blockchain, while providing investment exposure to the rapidly growing blockchain ecosystem. Riot Blockchain, Inc., formerly known as Bioptix, Inc., is based in CASTLE ROCK, United States. “

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “

Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Renishaw plc is an engineering and scientific technology company. Its product includes metrology and inspection equipment, spectroscopy systems and computer aided design and manufacturing systems. Renishaw plc is headquartered in Wotton-under-Edge, the United Kingdom. “

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Rosehill Resources Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company. Its principally producing assets located in Texas and New Mexico and its investment activity will be focused on the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin. Rosehill Resources Inc., formerly known as KLR Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in Houston, United States. “

Compass Point began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF). The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

National Securities initiated coverage on shares of SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP). National Securities issued a buy rating on the stock.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $65.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $60.00 to $52.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a $135.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $115.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target raised by DA Davidson to $165.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.