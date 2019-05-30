Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE: KRP):

5/28/2019 – Kimbell Royalty Partners was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $19.00.

5/22/2019 – Kimbell Royalty Partners was given a new $23.00 price target on by analysts at Stephens. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2019 – Kimbell Royalty Partners is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2019 – Kimbell Royalty Partners was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

5/11/2019 – Kimbell Royalty Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

5/9/2019 – Kimbell Royalty Partners was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

4/11/2019 – Kimbell Royalty Partners is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRP traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $16.99. The stock had a trading volume of 29,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,874. Kimbell Royalty Partners LP has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 8.07. The company has a market capitalization of $389.92 million, a PE ratio of -84.95 and a beta of 1.93.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $17.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.32 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners LP will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -740.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Minerals & Royalties Haymaker sold 3,200,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $52,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 3,200,728 shares of company stock valued at $52,013,293 over the last ninety days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,320,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $581,000. Corundum Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

