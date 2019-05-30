ResMed Inc. (RMD) Position Boosted by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 14.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $461,789.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,459 shares in the company, valued at $12,687,976.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Wareham sold 44,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.86, for a total value of $5,048,780.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,318.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,159 shares of company stock worth $11,006,616 in the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RMD traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.04. The stock had a trading volume of 47,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,701. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.64 and a fifty-two week high of $118.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $662.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

RMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

