Retail Properties of America (RPAI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 30th, 2019

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

RPAI opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. Retail Properties of America has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $122.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.77 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Retail Properties of America will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1656 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is currently 64.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 86.5% during the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 31,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 14,403 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 9.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth approximately $3,657,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 91,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

