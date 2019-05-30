Reviewing OriginClear (OCLN) & Green Plains Partners (GPP)

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) and Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Green Plains Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. OriginClear does not pay a dividend. Green Plains Partners pays out 119.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Green Plains Partners has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares OriginClear and Green Plains Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OriginClear 30.14% N/A -97.62% Green Plains Partners 54.78% -71.28% 51.91%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OriginClear and Green Plains Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OriginClear $4.64 million 0.15 -$11.35 million N/A N/A Green Plains Partners $100.75 million 3.29 $55.68 million $1.59 9.00

Green Plains Partners has higher revenue and earnings than OriginClear.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for OriginClear and Green Plains Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OriginClear 0 0 0 0 N/A Green Plains Partners 0 3 1 0 2.25

Green Plains Partners has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.29%. Given Green Plains Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Green Plains Partners is more favorable than OriginClear.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.6% of Green Plains Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

OriginClear has a beta of -1.55, suggesting that its share price is 255% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Plains Partners has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Green Plains Partners beats OriginClear on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OriginClear

OriginClear, Inc. is a provider of water treatment solutions and the developer of a breakthrough water cleanup technology. It provides systems and services to treat water in a wide range of industries, such as municipal, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, industrial, and oil & gas. The company was founded by T. Riggs Eckelberry and Nicholas Eckelberry on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land. Green Plains Holdings LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. Green Plains Partners LP is a subsidiary of Green Plains Inc.

