Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RNN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNN) will report earnings per share of ($0.85) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.95). Rexahn Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexahn Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to ($3.55). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.99) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals.

Get Rexahn Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.98. The company had a trading volume of 19,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,148. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $27.36.

About Rexahn Pharmaceuticals

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. The company's clinical stage drug candidates include RX-3117, which is in Phase II a clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory pancreatic cancer and advanced bladder cancer; and Supinoxin that is in Phase II a clinical study to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (RNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.