Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in Popular Inc (BPOP)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 15.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,670 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,135 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Popular were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

BPOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Popular to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Popular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $53.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.20. Popular Inc has a 12-month low of $44.22 and a 12-month high of $58.99.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $607.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.70 million. Popular had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 24.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Popular Inc will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/30/rhumbline-advisers-lowers-position-in-popular-inc-bpop.html.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.