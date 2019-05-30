RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Director Beth L. Bronner Buys 3,500 Shares

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Director Beth L. Bronner acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $10,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,475.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ RIBT opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. RiceBran Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $3.87.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.80% and a negative net margin of 53.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continental Grain Co. grew its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 11.9% in the first quarter. Continental Grain Co. now owns 6,279,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,361,000 after acquiring an additional 666,667 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in RiceBran Technologies by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 40,215 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in RiceBran Technologies by 393.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in RiceBran Technologies by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 22,090 shares during the period. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand.

