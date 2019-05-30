Richards Packaging Income Fund (RPI.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.00

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$41.00 and last traded at C$41.00, with a volume of 9895 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:RPI.UN)

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

