Rightmove (RMV) Sets New 12-Month High at $575.30

Rightmove Plc (LON:RMV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 575.30 ($7.52) and last traded at GBX 574.30 ($7.50), with a volume of 580633 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 569.20 ($7.44).

Several brokerages have issued reports on RMV. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,727.13 ($61.77).

Get Rightmove alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. Rightmove’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/30/rightmove-rmv-sets-new-12-month-high-at-575-30.html.

Rightmove Company Profile (LON:RMV)

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.