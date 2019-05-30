RingCentral Inc (RNG) Insider Sells $660,667.04 in Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) insider Praful Shah sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $660,667.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 269,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,652,766.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Praful Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RingCentral alerts:

On Wednesday, April 10th, Praful Shah sold 2,662 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $275,330.66.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Praful Shah sold 5,324 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $550,608.08.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded up $1.66 on Thursday, hitting $120.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,982. RingCentral Inc has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $125.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,019.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.16). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 8.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 329,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,630,000 after purchasing an additional 25,247 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 12.9% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 532,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,568,000 after buying an additional 60,946 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in RingCentral by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,751,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,235,000 after buying an additional 71,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in RingCentral by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 181,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after buying an additional 33,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in RingCentral by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on RingCentral from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on RingCentral from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on RingCentral from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on RingCentral from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.72.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/30/ringcentral-inc-rng-insider-sells-660667-04-in-stock.html.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.