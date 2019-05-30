Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers conduct unreserved public auctions every year at locations throughout North and Central America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. The company is known for their innovative auction methods, attention to detail and their total commitment to the unreserved auction. The confidence this gives their customers has enabled Ritchie Bros. to become one of the largest industrial auctioneer in the world. “

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $34.50 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.28.

RBA opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.79. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $38.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.69 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.2% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 372.7% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 30,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.8% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 83,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 15,962 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.