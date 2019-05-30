River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Acquires Shares of 237,800 Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (VIPS)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 237,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,530,000 after buying an additional 230,467 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth $588,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 256,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 625,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 263,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 251,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VIPS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.92 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Macquarie cut shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.90 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $7.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.94. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $12.60.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.55 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Vipshop’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

