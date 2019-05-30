Robert Joseph Mcnally Purchases 13,572 Shares of EQT Co. (EQT) Stock

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) CEO Robert Joseph Mcnally bought 13,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.37 per share, with a total value of $249,317.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Joseph Mcnally also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 29th, Robert Joseph Mcnally bought 12,660 shares of EQT stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $263,328.00.

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $18.27. The company had a trading volume of 209,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter worth $4,680,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EQT by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,893,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $451,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573,274 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in EQT by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 166,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 107,228 shares during the last quarter. Share Andrew L. boosted its holdings in EQT by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Share Andrew L. now owns 5,676,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,220,000 after purchasing an additional 680,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in EQT by 486.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 96,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 79,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EQT shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of EQT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Cowen started coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

