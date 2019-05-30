Robert Wares Purchases 50,000 Shares of Osisko Metals Inc (OM) Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,572,567 shares in the company, valued at C$9,500,796.90.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Robert Wares bought 47,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,875.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Robert Wares bought 25,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Robert Wares bought 75,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,525.00.

On Friday, April 26th, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,000.00.

On Friday, March 29th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,850.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,750.00.

On Thursday, March 7th, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,000.00.

On Thursday, February 28th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 26th, Robert Wares bought 150,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,000.00.

Shares of Osisko Metals stock opened at C$0.60 on Thursday. Osisko Metals Inc has a 1-year low of C$0.46 and a 1-year high of C$0.72. The company has a market cap of $87.23 million and a PE ratio of -15.79.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

