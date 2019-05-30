Rock Creek Group LP Sells 541 Shares of Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Rock Creek Group LP cut its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Anthem were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Anthem by 24,845.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,122,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 27,013,337 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $667,351,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 373.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,241,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,995,000 after buying an additional 979,273 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $219,306,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Anthem by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,729,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,811,000 after buying an additional 532,579 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 7,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.73, for a total value of $2,339,024.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $455,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,072,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Anthem from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Anthem from $338.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Anthem from $344.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.87.

ANTM stock opened at $276.64 on Thursday. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $220.80 and a 1-year high of $317.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by $0.17. Anthem had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

