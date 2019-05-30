RTL Group (RTL) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.33) target price by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RTL. HSBC set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays set a €57.50 ($66.86) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. UBS Group set a €47.80 ($55.58) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €54.69 ($63.60).

RTL Group has a 52 week low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a 52 week high of €76.02 ($88.40).

About RTL Group

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

