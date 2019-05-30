Safe Bulkers (SB) Issues Earnings Results

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $48.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.69 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 6.21%.

Safe Bulkers stock opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $155.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.73. Safe Bulkers has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

SB has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Safe Bulkers to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Safe Bulkers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SB. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter valued at $705,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 517.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 303,020 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 666,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 249,270 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 284.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,971 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 79,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Safe Bulkers (SB) Issues Earnings Results” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/30/safe-bulkers-sb-issues-earnings-results.html.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.