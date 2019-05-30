Sasol (SSL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.37

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.37 and last traded at $25.43, with a volume of 78654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Macquarie lowered shares of Sasol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sasol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Get Sasol alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSL. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Sasol by 1,612.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sasol in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Sasol by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sasol in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sasol in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Sasol (SSL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.37” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/30/sasol-ssl-hits-new-12-month-low-at-25-37.html.

Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

Read More: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.