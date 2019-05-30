Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.15. Scientific Games posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $837.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.28 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. Scientific Games’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.24) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SGMS shares. BidaskClub raised Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

SGMS stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.46. 21,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,242. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 2.32. Scientific Games has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the first quarter valued at $60,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

