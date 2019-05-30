SciPlay (SCPL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SCPL. Wedbush began coverage on SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on SciPlay in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Stephens began coverage on SciPlay in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Get SciPlay alerts:

NASDAQ SCPL opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. SciPlay has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $18.75.

In other news, Director M. Mendel Pinson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua J. Wilson purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 759,500 shares of company stock worth $11,904,675 over the last 90 days.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.