Seacliff Capital LLC Buys New Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL)

Seacliff Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000. American Equity Investment Life comprises approximately 1.6% of Seacliff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 344,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1,168.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 22,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 20,359 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 300.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 482,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 361,865 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,396 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

AEL traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.83. The stock had a trading volume of 317 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,559. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.28. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $25.27 and a one year high of $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.65 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company’s revenue was up 741.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

