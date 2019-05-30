Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Stake Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 766,189 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,455 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $36,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,938 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.6% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 52,100 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,028 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 99,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $4,932,950.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $43.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.63. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $59.93.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 90.33% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub lowered Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

