Seaport Global Securities Lowers Anadarko Petroleum (APC) to Neutral

Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $71.60 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on APC. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Anadarko Petroleum to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Shares of APC stock opened at $71.34 on Wednesday. Anadarko Petroleum has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $76.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.83.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Anadarko Petroleum will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.10%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 9.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,607,736 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $108,377,000 after buying an additional 138,238 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $789,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

