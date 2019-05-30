Semtech (SMTC) PT Lowered to $52.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.78% from the company’s previous close.

SMTC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Semtech to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.54.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech stock opened at $44.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.74. Semtech has a 12-month low of $41.28 and a 12-month high of $60.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.65.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gary Beauchamp sold 48,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $2,639,870.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,970.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Lindstrom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,514 shares of company stock valued at $6,331,074. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 524.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 873,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,450,000 after purchasing an additional 733,351 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,114,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,717,000 after purchasing an additional 573,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 518.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 671,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,206,000 after purchasing an additional 563,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.