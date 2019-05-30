Senior (SNR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Senior (LON:SNR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 295 ($3.85) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 310 ($4.05). Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SNR. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Senior to an “add” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 311 ($4.06) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Numis Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Senior currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 263.33 ($3.44).

Get Senior alerts:

Senior stock opened at GBX 226 ($2.95) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. The company has a market capitalization of $939.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15. Senior has a 1 year low of GBX 184.30 ($2.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 336.60 ($4.40).

In other Senior news, insider Andrew Bodenham sold 19,244 shares of Senior stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.72), for a total transaction of £40,027.52 ($52,303.04).

About Senior

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.