Sentinel Protocol Market Cap Tops $5.12 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $757,359.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Bittrex, Upbit and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00040048 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030701 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00025300 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00100071 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009802 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00016071 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00040016 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000675 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,507,535 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bilaxy, BitForex, IDEX, GDAC, Bibox, Bittrex, Upbit and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

