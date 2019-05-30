Sentivate Trading 11.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 15.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last week, Sentivate has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. One Sentivate token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN and STEX. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $15,289.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $773.89 or 0.08918314 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000327 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00038030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001758 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00012396 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000606 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 758,196,064 tokens. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

