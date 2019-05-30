Shadow Token (SHDW) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.00

Shadow Token (CURRENCY:SHDW) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Shadow Token has a market capitalization of $237,588.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Shadow Token has traded up 22.9% against the dollar. One Shadow Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000391 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shadow Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00395969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 89.1% against the dollar and now trades at $222.47 or 0.02565059 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011538 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001597 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000397 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00162374 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Shadow Token Token Profile

Shadow Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 tokens. Shadow Token’s official website is www.shadowera.com. Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @iShadowEra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shadow Token Token Trading

Shadow Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadow Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadow Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shadow Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shadow Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shadow Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.