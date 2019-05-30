Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG) Holdings Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,825 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,412 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHG. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 60,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHG. Bank of America downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

SHG opened at $38.08 on Thursday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

