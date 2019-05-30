Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BidaskClub cut Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 2.62. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $25.64 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $400.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Gerstel sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $43,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,526 shares in the company, valued at $201,699. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 1,066.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

