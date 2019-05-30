Signaturefd LLC Acquires 421 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 118.6% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 48,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 26,322 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,992,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $137,106,000 after purchasing an additional 334,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,858,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.15. The company had a trading volume of 151,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,924. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of $21.85 and a 1 year high of $37.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2794 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.02%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNQ. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “average” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.09.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

