Silvercorp Metals Inc Declares Semiannual Dividend of $0.01 (SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) announced a semiannual dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.

Silvercorp Metals has raised its dividend payment by an average of 27.7% annually over the last three years. Silvercorp Metals has a payout ratio of 13.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $2.03 on Thursday. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $2.99.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 172.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

