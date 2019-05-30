SM Energy Co (SM) EVP Herbert S. Vogel Buys 2,000 Shares

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) EVP Herbert S. Vogel purchased 2,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.41 per share, for a total transaction of $24,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,754.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SM traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.18. 2,468,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,076. SM Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.00 and a beta of 3.03.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $340.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SM Energy Co will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SM Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Barclays set a $26.00 price target on shares of SM Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SM. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SM Energy by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,613,431 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,336,000 after buying an additional 2,348,170 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $21,558,000. Oslo Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 2,412,039 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,180 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $15,002,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,380 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,229,000 after purchasing an additional 868,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

