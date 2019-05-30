Social Send Price Hits $0.0098 on Exchanges (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Over the last week, Social Send has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Social Send has a market capitalization of $380,110.00 and $541.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Social Send coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008472 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009969 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006389 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000138 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Social Send Profile

Social Send (CRYPTO:SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 38,677,760 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io.

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

