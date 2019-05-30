Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact OTC Markets Group (OTCM) Stock Price

Media coverage about OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) has been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. OTC Markets Group earned a coverage optimism score of 1.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th.

OTCM traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.70. 718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,395. OTC Markets Group has a one year low of $25.37 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.23.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 131.13%. The firm had revenue of $14.65 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OTC Markets Group will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. OTC Markets Group’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services offering broker-dealers the control of trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

