SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) Holdings Boosted by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 933.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $34.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,231. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.94 and a 52-week high of $38.18.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/30/spdr-portfolio-emerging-markets-etf-spem-holdings-boosted-by-western-wealth-management-llc.html.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.