SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BIL) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BMV:BIL) by 76.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,045 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC were worth $4,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC during the first quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 2,597.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

Shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC stock opened at $91.59 on Thursday. SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC has a 1-year low of $1,603.40 and a 1-year high of $1,790.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1738 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%.

