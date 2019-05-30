Spectrum Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Spectrum has a total market cap of $116,486.00 and $641,499.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. In the last week, Spectrum has traded up 34.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.19 or 0.01310461 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001540 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012599 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00069137 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Spectrum Token Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

