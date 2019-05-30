Spok (SPOK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SPOK opened at $15.81 on Thursday. Spok has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $17.25.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.76 million during the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.31%.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd J. Stein sold 65,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $1,035,555.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,973 shares in the company, valued at $47,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,376 shares of company stock worth $1,175,206 over the last ninety days. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Spok by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Spok by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Spok by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 15,784 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Spok by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Spok by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,865 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

