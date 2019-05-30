Springfield Properties PLC (SPR) Insider Buys £9,973.50 in Stock

Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR) insider Alexander Adam acquired 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £9,973.50 ($13,032.14).

Shares of SPR stock opened at GBX 108.50 ($1.42) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77. Springfield Properties PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 136.48 ($1.78).

Get Springfield Properties alerts:

Separately, Peel Hunt began coverage on Springfield Properties in a report on Monday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on the stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/30/springfield-properties-plc-spr-insider-buys-9973-50-in-stock.html.

Springfield Properties Company Profile

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, Glassgreen Hire Limited, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Private Housing and Affordable. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Elgin, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Springfield Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Springfield Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.