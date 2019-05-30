StarterCoin (STAC) Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges

StarterCoin (CURRENCY:STAC) traded 46.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One StarterCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network and Liquid. Over the last seven days, StarterCoin has traded up 272.3% against the U.S. dollar. StarterCoin has a total market cap of $472,263.00 and $48,431.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00383355 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.49 or 0.02305165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011551 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000396 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00161085 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004219 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000093 BTC.

StarterCoin Token Profile

StarterCoin’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 tokens. The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico. StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter. The official website for StarterCoin is www.coinstarter.com.

StarterCoin Token Trading

StarterCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StarterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

