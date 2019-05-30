State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Repligen Co. (RGEN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Repligen by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 83,226 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Repligen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Repligen by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 2,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $131,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,646.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $154,785.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,883.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,902 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,287 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Shares of Repligen stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,859. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $42.80 and a 52-week high of $71.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Repligen had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $60.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

