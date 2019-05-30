Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. During the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Streamr DATAcoin has a market cap of $16.63 million and approximately $886,768.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0246 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, BitForex, Mercatox and DragonEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00390662 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $185.16 or 0.02231278 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012046 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000376 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00154101 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Profile

Streamr DATAcoin’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com.

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Coinone, HitBTC, Binance, IDEX, Mercatox, Gate.io, BitForex, DragonEX, Bancor Network and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

