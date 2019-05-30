Stronghold USD (USDS) Price Tops $1.02 on Major Exchanges

Stronghold USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 30th. Stronghold USD has a market capitalization of $408,412.00 and approximately $6,096.00 worth of Stronghold USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stronghold USD has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Stronghold USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00018927 BTC on exchanges including Stellarport, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stronghold.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stronghold USD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00387800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.05 or 0.02466245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011471 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000403 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00163052 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004226 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Stronghold USD

Stronghold USD’s total supply is 400,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Stronghold USD is /r/Strongholdxchg. The official website for Stronghold USD is stronghold.co/stronghold-usd. Stronghold USD’s official Twitter account is @Strongholdxchg. The official message board for Stronghold USD is medium.com/strongholdxchg.

Stronghold USD Token Trading

Stronghold USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, Stronghold and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stronghold USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stronghold USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stronghold USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stronghold USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stronghold USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.