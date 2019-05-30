Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 90,448 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 682,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 90,448 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $22,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 279.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.73.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $118,170.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 1,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $60,481.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,949 shares of company stock worth $5,232,600. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKTR traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $32.42. The company had a trading volume of 376,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,627. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.96. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $92.17. The company has a current ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 14.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.65% and a return on equity of 37.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

